Kashmore four-year-old rape survivor moved to NICH Karachi

The four-year-old child who was gang-raped along with her mother in Kashmore was moved to the National Institute of Child Health in Karachi on Saturday morning.

She was initially admitted to Chandka Medical Hospital, Larkana where she underwent an operation.

NICH Director Dr Jamal Raza said that the four-year-old had difficulty breathing after which she was brought to Karachi. “Right now she’s doing better and has been removed from the ventilator.”

We are monitoring her condition and will take her in for another operation in a while, Dr Mustafa added.

In a media talk on Friday, Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had promised that all medical expenses of the child and her mother will be borne by the government.

The case

Police said a group of suspects lured the woman, who is from Karachi, with the promise of a Rs40,000 job in Kashmore. The woman and suspects met at a hospital in Karachi.

The FIR says that the woman was offered a job on October 25. She travelled there with the men and her four-year-old daughter. The men then detained the pair at Malak’s residence in Kashmore and gang-raped the woman.

They then released her but kept her daughter, telling her to bring the woman who was with her during their meeting at the hospital in exchange for the child. They threatened to murder her daughter if the woman did not comply.

The woman approached the police in Kashmore, who conducted a raid at Malak’s residence. They saw three men, two of whom they identified on the spot as Muhammad Rafique Malak and Khairullah Bugti. They did not know the third man.

An assistant sub-inspector in Kashmore, identified as Muhammad Bux, took it upon himself to arrest the rapists. The ASI asked his wife talk to the accused and pretend to be the woman they asked for and then sent his daughter with the victim to lure him, Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh told SAMAA Digital over the phone.

“He volunteered his wife and daughter and told me the child [victim] was also like his daughter,” said the police official. “Here the culture is very conservative because it is a tribal belt.”

SSP Shaikh said that he has a force of at least 3,000 people but not a single female constable because “people here don’t like it”.

All three fled when they saw the police and jumped over a wall but Malak landed on a pile of bricks, injuring his legs. The police were able to arrest him but the other two fled. However, the police team has said on record that they will be able to identify the other two on sight.

The police found the child inside and Malak confessed that he had raped her because he was “furious” at her mother. The police confirmed that there were marks of violence on the child that made it apparent that she had been raped. Both the mother and child were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Kashmore.

The case was registered against Malak at the Kashmore police station under sections 376 (rape), 344 (wrongful confinement), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It has been registered on behalf of the State. Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act have now also been included.