ASI’s daughter reveals her role in catching Kashmore rapist

The rapists let the woman go and told her she must exchange another woman for her daughter. The woman then went to the police and asked them for help.

ASI Muhammad Bux asked his wife talk to the accused and pretend to be the woman they asked for and then sent his daughter with the victim to lure him, Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh told SAMAA Digital over the phone.

“He volunteered his wife and daughter and told me the child [victim] was also like his daughter,” said the police official. “Here the culture is very conservative because it is a tribal belt.”

Reshma relates what happened in this video.