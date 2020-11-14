Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
ASI’s daughter reveals her role in catching Kashmore rapist

A woman and her child were gang-raped

Posted: Nov 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020

Reshma is the daughter of Kashmore ASI Muhammad Bux and played a vital role in the arrest of a gang-rapist in Kashmore.

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were gang-raped by three men in Kashmore after the woman was lured there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job.

The rapists let the woman go and told her she must exchange another woman for her daughter. The woman then went to the police and asked them for help.

ASI Muhammad Bux asked his wife talk to the accused and pretend to be the woman they asked for and then sent his daughter with the victim to lure him, Kashmore SSP Amjad Ali Shaikh told SAMAA Digital over the phone.

“He volunteered his wife and daughter and told me the child [victim] was also like his daughter,” said the police official. “Here the culture is very conservative because it is a tribal belt.”

Reshma relates what happened in this video.

Because of her role in the case, the main suspect, Rafiq Malak was captured. He was later killed in a shootout.
