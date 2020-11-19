Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Video: ASI Burriro reveals how he arrested Kashmore rapist

The policeman and his daughter will even receive civic awards

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Kashmore ASI Muhammad Baksh Burriro spoke to SAMAA TV about how he and his daughter arrested one of three Kashmore gang rapists and rescued a four-year-old child.

The father-daughter duo will be given civic awards.

The girl they rescued and her mother were held hostage by three men who had lured the mother there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job.

Three men then gang-raped her for two weeks before telling her to go to Karachi and bring them another woman. They kept her child hostage and raped her too.

kashmore
 
