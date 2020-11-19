Video: ASI Burriro reveals how he arrested Kashmore rapist

The policeman and his daughter will even receive civic awards

Kashmore ASI Muhammad Baksh Burriro spoke to SAMAA TV about how he and his daughter arrested one of three Kashmore gang rapists and rescued a four-year-old child.

The father-daughter duo will be given civic awards.

The girl they rescued and her mother were held hostage by three men who had lured the mother there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job.

Three men then gang-raped her for two weeks before telling her to go to Karachi and bring them another woman. They kept her child hostage and raped her too.