Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

IG calls for Kashmore ASI, daughter to receive civic awards

Event held in ASI Baksh's honour at CPO Karachi

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has called for Kashmore ASI Muhammad Baksh Burriro and his daughter Reshma to be given civic awards.

He spoke during a ceremony at Karachi's Central Police Office in honour of ASI Baksh.

He and his daughter played a pivotal role in arresting the one of three gang rapists and rescuing a four-year-old girl. The girl and her mother were held hostage by three men who had lured the mother there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job.

Three men then gang-raped her for two weeks before telling her to go to Karachi and bring them another woman. They kept her child hostage and raped her too.

Two suspects were identified as Rafiq Malak and Khairullah Bugti. Malak was arrested initially and later shot dead by his accomplice. Bugti is in custody.

At Monday's ceremony, ASI Bakhsh spoke about the case. He grew emotional while speaking about the four-year-old victim and her mother.

The suspect spoke to my daughter and she told him she wants a job. We told the suspect we would let him go if he gave us the child, he said.

My message is that we should help the poor, he told other police officers.

West DIG Amin Yousafzai  said ASI Baksh is a very brave officer.

IG Mahar said the ASI and his daughter worked without thinking of their own lives. He announced a Rs2 million reward for him.

He also said he has requested the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Reshma and the Sitara-e-Shujaat for ASI Baksh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kashmore Sindh IG
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.