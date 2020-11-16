IG calls for Kashmore ASI, daughter to receive civic awards

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sindh Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has called for Kashmore ASI Muhammad Baksh Burriro and his daughter Reshma to be given civic awards.

He spoke during a ceremony at Karachi's Central Police Office in honour of ASI Baksh.

He and his daughter played a pivotal role in arresting the one of three gang rapists and rescuing a four-year-old girl. The girl and her mother were held hostage by three men who had lured the mother there with the promise of a Rs40,000 job.

Three men then gang-raped her for two weeks before telling her to go to Karachi and bring them another woman. They kept her child hostage and raped her too.

Two suspects were identified as Rafiq Malak and Khairullah Bugti. Malak was arrested initially and later shot dead by his accomplice. Bugti is in custody.

At Monday's ceremony, ASI Bakhsh spoke about the case. He grew emotional while speaking about the four-year-old victim and her mother.

The suspect spoke to my daughter and she told him she wants a job. We told the suspect we would let him go if he gave us the child, he said.

My message is that we should help the poor, he told other police officers.

West DIG Amin Yousafzai said ASI Baksh is a very brave officer.

IG Mahar said the ASI and his daughter worked without thinking of their own lives. He announced a Rs2 million reward for him.

He also said he has requested the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Reshma and the Sitara-e-Shujaat for ASI Baksh.