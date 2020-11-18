Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi’s Imtiaz Super Market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Rs900,000 fine imposed on various markets, restaurants

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Karachi’s Imtiaz Super Market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Authorities in Karachi’s District East have sealed Imtiaz and Saveway supermarkets in Gulshan-e-Iqbal over violation of the government’s SOPs aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

According to East Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Mirwani, several restaurants, hotels and bakeries were also sealed over violations.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s famous Continental Bakery is also among the shops that have been sealed. A collective fine of Rs900,000 was imposed on the supermarkets, restaurants and bakeries.

The Karachi authorities have been told to speed up their action against those violating the new restrictions announced by the provincial government.

Two weeks ago, the Sindh government issued new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms were instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It had also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with a high number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of the virus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imtiaz Super Market
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.