Karachi’s Imtiaz Super Market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Authorities in Karachi’s District East have sealed Imtiaz and Saveway supermarkets in Gulshan-e-Iqbal over violation of the government’s SOPs aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

According to East Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Mirwani, several restaurants, hotels and bakeries were also sealed over violations.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s famous Continental Bakery is also among the shops that have been sealed. A collective fine of Rs900,000 was imposed on the supermarkets, restaurants and bakeries.

The Karachi authorities have been told to speed up their action against those violating the new restrictions announced by the provincial government.

Two weeks ago, the Sindh government issued new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms were instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It had also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with a high number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of the virus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car as well.