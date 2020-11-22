Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: Shamoon Ismail concert at Avari Towers stopped midway

Organisers were fined Rs100,000 for violating coronavirus SOPs

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Karachi: Shamoon Ismail concert at Avari Towers stopped midway

Photo: Karachi south Deputy Commissioner Irshad Dodhar/Twitter

A concert organised by Salt Arts featuring singer Shamoon Ismail at the Avari Towers Hotel in Karachi was stopped midway on Saturday night.

A police team led by Saddar Assistant Commissioner Sherina Asad arrived at the hotel and stopped the concert midway. A fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the organisers as well.

“Please follow SOPs everyone,” Asad said. “Concerts can wait. Recreational activities can wait. Stay home, stay safe.”

The event was being held at the poolside. In a post on social media, Salt Arts assured that SOPs were being followed and said wearing face masks was compulsory.

According to South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, the action was taken after they received a complaint that coronavirus SOPs were not being followed at the concert.

“We will not tolerate violations against any precautions given by the government,” he added.

The government has imposed a ban on all indoor gatherings and weddings inside marriage halls. People are allowed to host outdoor events with a maximum of 300 people. Wearing of masks has been made compulsory.

The decision was taken after experts warned that Pakistan was battling the second wave of the deadly virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
concert Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.