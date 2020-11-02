Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi’s Serena mobile market sealed for violating 10pm closure deadline

Infections are rising across the country

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi’s Serena mobile market sealed for violating 10pm closure deadline

Photo: SAMAA TV

The deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central sealed the Serena mobile mall late Sunday night after the shopkeepers were found violating coronavirus SOPs.

The mall is located at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi in District Central. People were seen crowding the shops after 10pm.

The federal government has again ordered shops and other businesses across Pakistan to be closed by 10pm due to rising coronavirus cases.

Photo taken right after the authorities closed the Serena mobile market.

On Sunday, the country reported 1,123 cases, most infections recorded since July. Four patients died as well.

The Sindh government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19. People have been asked to wear face masks every time they head outside their homes, avoid crowding places and practice social distancing.

