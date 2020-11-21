Karachi security guard dies while shooting TikTok video

A 23-year-old killed security guard was killed after he accidentally shot himself while filming a TikTok video.

Salamat was working as a guard for a private school in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, said the police.

The body was moved to the Jinnah hospital and then handed over to his family after the completion of medico-legal formalities. He will be buried in his village in Ghotki.

The guard used to shoot videos at the school’s playground, according to the police.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.