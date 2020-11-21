Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi security guard dies while shooting TikTok video

He will be buried in Ghotki

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi security guard dies while shooting TikTok video

Photo: File

A 23-year-old killed security guard was killed after he accidentally shot himself while filming a TikTok video.

Salamat was working as a guard for a private school in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, said the police.

The body was moved to the Jinnah hospital and then handed over to his family after the completion of medico-legal formalities. He will be buried in his village in Ghotki.

The guard used to shoot videos at the school’s playground, according to the police.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

FaceBook WhatsApp
TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.