Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years

Snowfall in northern areas continues

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years

Photo: Online

Karachi has broken its 10-year winter record this November, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5 degrees, breaking the 2010 record in which the lowest temperature in November was 12 degrees.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4 degrees in 1986.

The city is likely to experience dry and cold weather in the next 24 hours as well.

Winter has arrived in other areas of the country as well. Northern areas such as Swat, Naran, Galiyat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nathia Gali and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were covered in a blanket of snow.

Photo: Online

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperatures have been recorded in Kalam at -5 degrees, Giglit at -2 degrees and Bagrot at -3 degrees. The Met Department said the weather will remain the same in the upcoming week with more snow and rainfall.

Photo: SAMAA TV
Photo: SAMAA TV

Several roads have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Galiyat over the last three days. Large swathes of Punjab were covered by dense fog on Sunday, reducing visibility to 60 to 120 metres.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi winter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
snowfall, snow in northern areas, karachi winter, karachi winter in November, karachi cold, winters in Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.