Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years

Karachi has broken its 10-year winter record this November, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5 degrees, breaking the 2010 record in which the lowest temperature in November was 12 degrees.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4 degrees in 1986.

The city is likely to experience dry and cold weather in the next 24 hours as well.

Winter has arrived in other areas of the country as well. Northern areas such as Swat, Naran, Galiyat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nathia Gali and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were covered in a blanket of snow.

Photo: Online

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperatures have been recorded in Kalam at -5 degrees, Giglit at -2 degrees and Bagrot at -3 degrees. The Met Department said the weather will remain the same in the upcoming week with more snow and rainfall.

Photo: SAMAA TV

Photo: SAMAA TV

Several roads have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Galiyat over the last three days. Large swathes of Punjab were covered by dense fog on Sunday, reducing visibility to 60 to 120 metres.