Karachi prosecutor murder: Two MQM workers jailed for life

Special prosecutor was pursuing journalist Wali Babar murder case

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Pakistani prosecutor Naimat Ali Randhawa briefs the media about the death sentence awarded to a militant by an anti-terrorism court in the central prison of Karachi on March 5, 2008. Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has sentenced two MQM workers to life imprisonments for murdering the special prosecutor who was fighting the journalist Wali Babar murder case.

A fine of Rs200,000 each has been imposed on Kazim Abbas and Nauman and their assets will also be seized.

Former special public prosecutor Naimat Ali Randhawa was killed and his son Tauqeer injured after the two men opened fire at them in North Nazimabad in September 2013.

Abbas has been already been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of weapons. He was fined Rs50,000.

Wali Khan Babar murder case

Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar was shot dead in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on January 13, 2011 when he was returning from work.

On June 15, 2020, the Karachi police revealed they have arrested the hitman who killed the journalist. Ghulam Nabi Memon, the chief of the Karachi police, told reporters that the suspect has been identified as Kamran alias Shani.

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi had awarded four men life imprisonment in the murder case and two others, Faisal alias Mota and Kamran alias Shani, were given death sentences in absentia in 2014. Faisal alias Mota was arrested from Nine Zero, the headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in March 2015, while Kamran alias Shani was on the run.

The Karachi police chief said that Kamran alias Zeeshan Shani was arrested by a Special Investigation Unit Monday morning on a tip-off from a federal intelligence agency.

“He told us that they killed Wali Khan Babar because he worked for ANP as a student… So that’s why they targeted him,” Memon told reporters. “The second reason he told us was that he [Wali Khan Babar] was making anti-MQM stories, stories against Altaf Hussain and airing them on TV.”

wali babar murder case
 
