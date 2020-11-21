Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter

Three others acquitted

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter

A Karachi policeman has been sentenced to death for killing a man in a 2018 fake encounter.

The ‘encounter’ as the police had labelled it, had taken place in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on January 18, 2018. A young man named Maqsood was killed while riding in a rickshaw.

The police had claimed at the time that there was a shootout with robbers and Maqsood was killed in the crossfire.

However, on Saturday, a Karachi anti-terrorism court found that the encounter was fake and sentenced one policeman, ASI Tariq, to death under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Three other policemen involved in the case, Abdul Waheed, Shaukat Ali and Akbar Khan, were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted.

ASI Tariq has also been handed a Rs200,000 fine.

