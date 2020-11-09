Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Karachi police terms FIR against Safdar ‘fake’

Report says complainant wasn't present at the tomb

Nov 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Karachi police terms FIR against Safdar 'fake'

Police termed on Monday the FIR against PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan ‘fake’ in the charge sheet submitted to a Karachi court.

Safdar was arrested from the Avari Hotel by police on October 19 for ‘violating the sanctity’ of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s tomb hours after the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Karachi. He was, however, granted bail by a court on the same day.

In its report, the police said the complainant, the coordinator and nephew of PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, didn’t pursue the case against Safdar and neither was he present when the PML-N leader allegedly violated the ‘sanctity’ of Jinnah’s tomb.

Nasir Hussain Shah, the Sindh information minister, told reporters that the prosecutor has agreed with the police and termed the challan ‘B Class’.

In the scrutiny note, the prosecutor wrote that the prosecution can’t prosecute Safdar under the tomb’s safety and maintenance act. But he added that the SHO can register a separate case against the PML-N leader under the act.

