Karachi police recover Arzoo Raja, send her to shelter home

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell and Karachi District South police have recovered 13-year-old Arzoo Raja, whose parents say she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to a 44-year-old man.

The Sindh High Court had ordered the police to recover the child and send her to a shelter.

The news was also confirmed by the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on law, Murtaza Wahab, on Twitter. “Happy to inform everyone that Arzoo has been recovered just now.”

Arzoo’s parents say she is 13 years old and have a NADRA birth certificate, NADRA registration and baptism certificate to prove it. The NADRA information says she was born on July 31, 2007. Her abductor claims she is 18 years old and willingly converted to Islam in order to marry him.

Her father, Raja Masih, filed an FIR on October 13 after Arzoo was kidnapped from her home. The police later found that she had been married off to Syed Ali Azhar, who presented a nikkahnama, free-will affidavit and a Sanad-e-Islam certificate.