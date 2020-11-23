Karachi police committee to investigate woman officer’s harassment claims

The Karachi police have formed an investigation committee to look into claims of harassment made by a female officer.

The woman is posted to the Anti-Encroachment Cell. She says she hasn’t received her pay or any allowances for a year and a half because an accountant has been harassing her.

She also alleged his friends were in on it. The officer said the men kept harassing her and bothering her with various excuses.

The Anti-Encroachment Cell SSP, Tariq Dharejo, has formed an investigation committee.

The committee has three days to investigate the incident and present a report.