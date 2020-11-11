Karachi police announce traffic plan for PSL matches

The Pakistan Super League’s remaining fixtures will be played in Karachi starting November 14 and the city’s traffic police have released a plan detailing the roads that will be closed in and around the National Stadium during the matches.

Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mahar instructed the police that no negligence will be tolerated and told them to use reflective Jackets, lights, and whistle.

The route from Hassan Square to National Stadium has been closed for traffic and traffic will be diverted to Jail Chowrangi.

The traffic will be diverted towards New Town from Hassan Square bridge. Vehicles coming from NIPA and Liaquatabad are being diverted to New Town too.

On September 2, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 knockout stage fixtures that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The matches were scheduled to be played in Lahore but they were moved to Karachi due to the deterioration of the air quality in Lahore.

On November 14, the playoff phase will kickoff. The first eliminator will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi followed by the qualifier between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

The second eliminator, between the loser of the first match and the winner of the second match, will be played on November 15.

The final will be played on November 17.