Karachi neighbourhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed

Restrictions are in place for two weeks
The Karachi district administration imposed on Saturday smart and micro lockdowns in multiple areas.
Smart and micro lockdowns have been imposed in districts South, Central, Korangi and West to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Pakistan has reported a rise in cases ever since the second wave began.
The following SOPs shall be enforced during the lockdown:
In District South, a micro lockdown has been imposed in some areas in Civil Lines sub division. The micro lockdown in these sub-divisions will be imposed until active cases come down to zero.
The areas include:
In District Central, the areas that will be locked down include Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and New Karachi.
The lockdown is to be enforced for two weeks from November 20 to December 4.
In District West, micro smart lockdowns are to be enforced in Muhammad Hussain Baloch Goth and Flat# 102, Sector X-4, SB-25 in Gulshan-e-Maymaar in Gadap Town.
The lockdown will be enforced for two weeks from November 22 to December 5.
In District Korangi, Nasir Colony in UC-2, Al-Falah Society in UC-7 and Model Colony in UC-01 are under smart lockdown.
The lockdown is to be enforced for two weeks from November 21 to December 5.
In District East, the areas where the micro-smart lockdowns are being enforced are Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town and Jamshed Town.
The lockdown will be in place from November 21 to December 5.