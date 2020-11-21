Karachi neighbourhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed

Photo: Online

The Karachi district administration imposed on Saturday smart and micro lockdowns in multiple areas.

Smart and micro lockdowns have been imposed in districts South, Central, Korangi and West to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Pakistan has reported a rise in cases ever since the second wave began.

The following SOPs shall be enforced during the lockdown:

Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown area will have to wear a mask without any exception.

Unnecessary movement of people residing in the locked down areas is restricted.

All businesses shall ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed.

No family get-togethers will be allowed at private homes.

No gatherings of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces.

All persons who test positive will be quarantined at their houses and will not be allowed to mix with others unless they test negative.

The government will make efforts to provide rations to needy people residing in these areas through philanthropic organizations and by employing its own resources.

The government will make efforts to set up mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas.

The micro lockdown shall remain in effect until active cases in the area come down to zero.

District South

In District South, a micro lockdown has been imposed in some areas in Civil Lines sub division. The micro lockdown in these sub-divisions will be imposed until active cases come down to zero.

The areas include:

5 th Street Khayaban-e-Momin where five cases have been reported

Street Khayaban-e-Momin where five cases have been reported 6 th Street Khayaban-e-Badban where four cases have been reported

Street Khayaban-e-Badban where four cases have been reported 12 th Street Bath Island where four cases have been reported

Street Bath Island where four cases have been reported 35th Street of Khayaban-e-Ittehad where three cases have been reported

District Central

In District Central, the areas that will be locked down include Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and New Karachi.

The lockdown is to be enforced for two weeks from November 20 to December 4.

District West

In District West, micro smart lockdowns are to be enforced in Muhammad Hussain Baloch Goth and Flat# 102, Sector X-4, SB-25 in Gulshan-e-Maymaar in Gadap Town.

The lockdown will be enforced for two weeks from November 22 to December 5.

District Korangi

In District Korangi, Nasir Colony in UC-2, Al-Falah Society in UC-7 and Model Colony in UC-01 are under smart lockdown.

The lockdown is to be enforced for two weeks from November 21 to December 5.

District East

In District East, the areas where the micro-smart lockdowns are being enforced are Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town and Jamshed Town.

The lockdown will be in place from November 21 to December 5.