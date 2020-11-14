Today’s outlook: Karachi hosts PSL play-off, Indian soldiers killed

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

The Pakistan Super League’s first play-off will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium. Table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings at 3pm.

Four Indian soldiers have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Kupwara during clashes with protestors. India media has, however, accused the Pakistan Army of killing them in a ceasefire violation. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the issue in a press conference.

PM Imran Khan is likely to approve the economic team’s decision to slash the price of petroleum products by Rs3/litre for the last 15 days of November.

The people of Lahore were left choking after smog reappeared Saturday morning. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390 was recorded in the city early morning. Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore reduced, causing problems for commuters.

Gilgit-Baltistan is gearing up to vote in the region’s third election since GB was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly. The votes will be cast on November 15.

