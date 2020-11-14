Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Karachi hosts PSL play-off, Indian soldiers killed

Notes from the newsroom

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi hosts PSL play-off, Indian soldiers killed

Multan Sultans' Shahid Afridi in a practice session with his side in National Stadium, Karachi. Photo: @DSBcricket/Twitter

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):

  • The Pakistan Super League’s first play-off will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium. Table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings at 3pm.
  • Four Indian soldiers have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Kupwara during clashes with protestors. India media has, however, accused the Pakistan Army of killing them in a ceasefire violation. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address the issue in a press conference.
  • PM Imran Khan is likely to approve the economic team’s decision to slash the price of petroleum products by Rs3/litre for the last 15 days of November.
  • The people of Lahore were left choking after smog reappeared Saturday morning. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390 was recorded in the city early morning. Due to the smog, visibility levels throughout Lahore reduced, causing problems for commuters.
  • Gilgit-Baltistan is gearing up to vote in the region’s third election since GB was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly. The votes will be cast on November 15.
  • ICYMI: The main suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape case has been shot dead. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL V, karachi psl, karachi kings, multan sultans, shahid afridi multan, india army, kashmir, indian soldiers killed, Kashmore gang-rape case,Indian soldiers killed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.