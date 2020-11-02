Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Karachi mosque slashes power bill in half with solar panels

They were bought with donated money

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi mosque slashes power bill in half with solar panels

Photo courtesy: Irfan Kashmiri / Google maps

Concerned with increasing power outages, a mosque in Karachi has switched to solar energy for its power needs.

Jama Masjid Kifayatullah Kaafi is located in Wali Town in Bin Qasim where long power cuts have become commonplace.

“We had been spending a huge sum of money from Rs5,000 to Rs6,000 per month to buy petrol and use a generator as an alternative,” Allama Amjad Amjidi, an administrator at the mosque, told SAMAA Digital.

“It became really difficult for students to focus on their studies due to loadshedding at night. Their food could not be served on time either,” he said.     

The mosque primarily serves as a madrassa for children from all over the country. Currently, they have over 70 students.

The mosque’s solar panels have been purchased by collecting donations from people who come and pray at the mosque each Friday.

“It took us six months to collect Rs110,000 and the remaining amount was donated by our parent organisation Madaris-e-Ghausia,” said Amjidi.     

He said the mosque has fewer people coming in for daily prayers as it is not located in a residential area. Some people who come in are workers from the surrounding area.  

According to Amjidi, since installing the solar panels in February, the situation has improved a lot. “We now use electricity for big appliances such as a refrigerator and water pump. Fans and lights mostly use solar energy.  

“Our electricity bill has also been reduced by half to Rs6,000 per month,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi mosque solar energy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.