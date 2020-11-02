Karachi mosque slashes power bill in half with solar panels

Concerned with increasing power outages, a mosque in Karachi has switched to solar energy for its power needs.

Jama Masjid Kifayatullah Kaafi is located in Wali Town in Bin Qasim where long power cuts have become commonplace.

“We had been spending a huge sum of money from Rs5,000 to Rs6,000 per month to buy petrol and use a generator as an alternative,” Allama Amjad Amjidi, an administrator at the mosque, told SAMAA Digital.

“It became really difficult for students to focus on their studies due to loadshedding at night. Their food could not be served on time either,” he said.

The mosque primarily serves as a madrassa for children from all over the country. Currently, they have over 70 students.

The mosque’s solar panels have been purchased by collecting donations from people who come and pray at the mosque each Friday.

“It took us six months to collect Rs110,000 and the remaining amount was donated by our parent organisation Madaris-e-Ghausia,” said Amjidi.

He said the mosque has fewer people coming in for daily prayers as it is not located in a residential area. Some people who come in are workers from the surrounding area.

According to Amjidi, since installing the solar panels in February, the situation has improved a lot. “We now use electricity for big appliances such as a refrigerator and water pump. Fans and lights mostly use solar energy.

“Our electricity bill has also been reduced by half to Rs6,000 per month,” he added.