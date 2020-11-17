Karachi missing woman was murdered by friend: police

The body of a woman, missing since October 28, was found from the Dawood Jatt goth in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, the police said on Monday.

The victim was employed as a domestic worker by a family in Defense and is the single mother of four children.

Her family registered a missing person complaint at a local police station on November 4.

A police officer said that in a CCTV footage they obtained, the woman was seen leaving with her friend, identified as Fayyaz. “The suspect was detained and questioned after which he confessed.”

The suspect then told the police the location where the woman was murdered. “He said he committed the crime on the instructions of his brother’s wife.”

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.