HOME > Local

Who keeps the money Karachi pays for not wearing masks?

There's a Rs500 fine but where is it going?

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Who keeps the money Karachi pays for not wearing masks?

Photo: AFP

People not wearing masks at public places in Karachi are being fined a whopping Rs500 but where is this money going?

The penalty was imposed by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani. He has the the additional charge of Karachi commissioner along with his own duties as Karachi administrator.

People have several questions about this money, starting with where the money is going, and under what law the penalty is being imposed in the first place.

When you’re fined for not wearing a mask in public, you should get a receipt like this.

South Assistant Commissioner Sarah Jawaid explained the situation to SAMAA Digital.

She said Karachi is a metropolitan city, which is why the fine has been imposed on people not wearing masks in public places. “The Sindh government and district administrations are following the policies of the National Command and Operation Centre on COVID-19 SOPs,” she said.

The South assistant commissioner said the money collected is deposited in with the Sindh government’s Board of Revenue. The fine/penalty amount is submitted to any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan to the BoR’s Treasury Account.

She said the data of how many fines are handed out is submitted to the deputy commissioner’s office every day. It is then forwarded to the Karachi Commissioner Office and after being compiled it is forwarded to National Command and Operation Centre.

East Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Ali Soomro said the penalty for violating COVID-19 SOPs is being imposed under Sindh Epidemic Act, 2014.

The district administration is trying to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 SOPs in District East, he said, adding that dozens of shops, restaurants, hotels and other eateries have been sealed by the district administration over violations.

The South deputy commissioner office spokesperson told SAMAA Digital that the money collected as penalties is going to be used by the government as financial assistance for underprivileged families, holding government events and salaries to contract employees.

