HOME > News

Karachi man arrested for murdering wife outside workplace: police

Victim registered complaint against suspect for harassing daughter

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi man arrested for murdering wife outside workplace: police

Photo: File

A man was arrested for murdering his wife with a knife outside her workplace in New Karachi, the police said on Sunday.

The victim worked at a factory. According to the police, on Saturday, the suspect attacked her with a knife immediately after she left the factory.

“The woman had registered a case against her husband for harassing her daughter last month,” a police officer said, adding that the suspect killed her in an act of revenge.

The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The perpetrator has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The couple had been married for 20 years and had six children together.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man and his two-year-old granddaughter died after they were run over by a train in Landhi. The family has blamed the government for not providing security to pedestrians crossing railway tracks in the area.

