A man shot his first wife dead in New Karachi’s Laasi Goth over property on Saturday night.

The man, identified as Nasir, had remarried and wanted their house off his first wife Rukhsana’s name.

They had been married for 10 years and had four children together.

Thirty-year-old Rukhsana had also recently got Nasir released from prison. According to her younger sister, Nasir was a criminal.

The police are searching for Nasir.