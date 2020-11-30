Karachi man shoots mother ‘by mistake’: police

A 24-year-old man was arrested for shooting his mother in Karachi’s Baldia Town, the police said on Monday.

According to Wajid, he and his younger brother were trying to scare their mother with the pistol when he mistakenly fired at her. She died on the spot.

Wajid has been arrested by the Saeedabad police. “The pistol belonged to his older brother who worked as a security guard at a private organisation,” a police officer said.

The suspect added that the pistol didn’t have a magazine in it but a bullet was in the chamber.