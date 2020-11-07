Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man kills aunt for not lending him money: police

Woman passed away during treatment

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Karachi man kills aunt for not lending him money: police

Photo: File

A man beat his aunt to death for refusing to lend him money for a business venture in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, the police said on Saturday.

The 50-year-old woman was a resident of the Al Falah Society and lived alone with her son.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Imran, visited the woman’s house when she was alone. “He asked her to give him money and she told him that she doesn’t have it,” a police officer said.

Imran then forced his aunt to call her daughter in Canada. When she refused, he beat her up and fled. The woman was immediately shifted to a hospital where she recorded her statement.

She could not, however, survive the injuries and passed away.

A case has been registered and police teams have been formed to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi murder, karachi shah faisal colony, karachi crime
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.