Karachi Mahmoodabad nullah anti-encroachment drive: FIR registered against protestors

An FIR against 1,000 people has been registered for staging a protest against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive on the city’s Mahmoodabad nullah.

The complaint was lodged by KMC’s city warden Nadir Khan at the Baloch Colony Police Station.

According to the police, the FIR includes sections of damaging government property, mischief, and misconduct. Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act have also been added.

On Thursday [November 19], KMC attempted to clear encroachments along the storm water drain but were blocked by residents of the area.

The protesters destroyed the main gate and walls of the Manzoor Colony Fire Station, where the police and KMC teams had taken refuge. They also damaged KMC machinery and vehicles. Two KMC anti-encroachment department staff were also injured.

The protesters also blocked the Korangi Expressway, Korangi Causeway, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and adjacent service roads during the protest.

Later, the Jamshed Town SP took control of the situation and negotiated with a delegation of protesters. Following this, the operation was delayed until next week.

The operation is being conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court.