Karachi rooting for Lahore in PSL finals: Fawad Rana

Every Karachi resident I have met so far has told me that they want Lahore Qalandars to win the Pakistan Super League 2020 finals against Kings on Tuesday (today), Qalandars owner Fawad Rana has told SAMAA TV.

Rana has been staying in Karachi for the PSL’s qualifying round and now he’s ecstatic to see his side become a finalist for the first time in the PSL after finishing at the bottom in four consecutive seasons.

“I don’t know about you guys, but the people I have met so far during my stay [at a Karachi hotel] told me they really want Lahore to win,” he told SAMAA TV anchorperson Mehak Aslam, who was speaking from the Karachi studio.

“That’s because of your personality,” Aslam told him. Rana rose to fame on social media for his animated character on the games’ sidelines.

Fawad rana should be written in history as a National Love 😂😍❤❤❤#Ranafawad pic.twitter.com/MJamajvZHZ — Chipmunk🐿 (@ooo_weirdo) November 14, 2020

A friendly rivalry has been brewing between both cities ever since the PSL’s first edition held in 2016. Neither Karachi nor Lahore have, however, ever won the league.

Even Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen wants Qalandars to take the trophy home despite being overwhelmed by the side in the qualifiers.

Rana sb you deserve to be in the final more than anyone. You are the fan favourite for a reason. Your commitment to player development is unmatched. The whole nation is in your debt for finding & developing Haris Rauf. Hoping to see the two of you lifting the trophy 🏆 IA. — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) November 15, 2020

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars at 8pm at the National Stadium, Karachi.