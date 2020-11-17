Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi rooting for Lahore in PSL finals: Fawad Rana

Kings and Qalandars to clash for the title tonight

Reporting | and - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Karachi rooting for Lahore in PSL finals: Fawad Rana

Photo: @prime_creation_/Twitter

Every Karachi resident I have met so far has told me that they want Lahore Qalandars to win the Pakistan Super League 2020 finals against Kings on Tuesday (today), Qalandars owner Fawad Rana has told SAMAA TV.

Rana has been staying in Karachi for the PSL’s qualifying round and now he’s ecstatic to see his side become a finalist for the first time in the PSL after finishing at the bottom in four consecutive seasons.

“I don’t know about you guys, but the people I have met so far during my stay [at a Karachi hotel] told me they really want Lahore to win,” he told SAMAA TV anchorperson Mehak Aslam, who was speaking from the Karachi studio.

“That’s because of your personality,” Aslam told him. Rana rose to fame on social media for his animated character on the games’ sidelines.

A friendly rivalry has been brewing between both cities ever since the PSL’s first edition held in 2016. Neither Karachi nor Lahore have, however, ever won the league.

Even Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen wants Qalandars to take the trophy home despite being overwhelmed by the side in the qualifiers.

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars at 8pm at the National Stadium, Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Kings LAHORE QALANDARS PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.