Karachi imam attacked after prayers on Jamshed Road

A pesh imam was attacked on Karachi’s Jamshed Road on Saturday shortly after leading prayers.

Assailants opened fire on a mosque’s pesh imam, identified as Mufti Abdullah, and injured him.

Residents of the area caught one of the three assailants and beat him up before locking him in the basement of a nearby apartment building. They later handed him over to the police.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and the police believe it was an attempted robbery.

Witnesses say the attackers exited the mosque after offering prayers and opened fire at the pesh imam.

The Sindh IG has taken notice and summoned a report on the attack.