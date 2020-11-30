Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video

A security guard was killed after he accidentally shot himself while filming a TikTok video, the police said on Monday.

Ghulam Shabbir was employed at a flour mill in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar.

According to the police, he was filming a TikTok video with a friend when the accident took place. “The video, which was saved in his mobile phone, shows him placing a rifle on his chest and mimicking lyrics of a song,” a police officer said.

In the middle of the recording, a bullet was shot from the rifle. Shabbir was immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but he couldn’t survive his injuries.

His friend, who was filming the video, has been detained. He told the police that the rifle was rusted and didn’t work. “I don’t how it fired that day,” he said.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.