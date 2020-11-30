Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video

Police detain victim's friend

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video

Photo: File

A security guard was killed after he accidentally shot himself while filming a TikTok video, the police said on Monday.

Ghulam Shabbir was employed at a flour mill in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar.

According to the police, he was filming a TikTok video with a friend when the accident took place. “The video, which was saved in his mobile phone, shows him placing a rifle on his chest and mimicking lyrics of a song,” a police officer said.

In the middle of the recording, a bullet was shot from the rifle. Shabbir was immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but he couldn’t survive his injuries.

His friend, who was filming the video, has been detained. He told the police that the rifle was rusted and didn’t work. “I don’t how it fired that day,” he said.

The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tiktok, guard shoots himself, karachi guard dies while shooting tiktok video, karachi guard,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.