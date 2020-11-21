Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Karachi can use Green Line service by July 2021: minister

The project had begun in 2016

Posted: Nov 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Photo: @MarkhorTimes/Twitter

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar says that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project in Karachi that began in 2016 will be completed by July 2021.

The Green Line project was started by the PML-N government. Its estimated cost was Rs25 billion.

The project was to be completed in 2017 but the PML-N could not finish the job in time. The PTI government has announced several dates for the project’s completion since 2018.

In a July 2020 briefing, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning and Development was informed that the Green Line will start between March and June 2021.

But Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah claimed that the project can’t be completed by then.

On Saturday, a confident Umar told media that the project is in its final stages and people can use it by next year. “It will be up and running by next July,” he said.

He added that the five projects that the government is responsible for are K-IV water supply, railways projects, KCR, freight corridor and the Green Line. He claimed that all projects are being worked on.

“The prime minister will visit Karachi next week to review projects himself,” he said.

‘We are not running away with Sindh’s islands’

“Listen, the federal government doesn’t plan on running off with [Sindh’s] islands,” Umar joked while answering a reporter’s question. He was asked about the petitions filed against his government for “taking administrative control” of Buddo and Bundal islands lying off the Karachi coast.

Governor Imran Ismail, who was addressing the press conference alongside Umar, said that the islands would be a “game-changer” for Sindh’s economy.

“Once these islands are developed, we will not be getting a penny out if it. Sindh will get the entire revenue. We just want them to make the most out of it,” he said.

