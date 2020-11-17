Karachi: Fire erupts at cloth factory near Sher Shah

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five fire tenders and three water tankers were immediately called in to extinguish the blaze. The blaze has yet to be doused after five hours.

According to officer Arif Mansoori, the fireteam is facing difficulty because of a shortage of water. "It will take approximately two more hours to put out the fire."

He added that it's difficult for more tankers to reach the site because of the bad condition of the road leading to the factory.

So far no loss of life or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.