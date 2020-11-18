Karachi court dismisses slogans case against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan

A Karachi court dismissed the case over shouting slogans at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum against PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar Awan on Wednesday.

The police had declared the case baseless.

According to the investigative officer, CCTV footage obtained by the police showed that the person who had filed the complaint was not present at the mausoleum when the PML-N leaders visited it last month.

For God’s sake people come here to pay respect to the founding father. اللہ ہمارے حال پر رحم فرمائے pic.twitter.com/LJStWLFIs5 — Khawar Ghumman (@Ghummans) October 18, 2020

The case was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf worker Waqas Ahmed Khan.

Maryam and her husband had visited Quaid’s mausoleum on October 18 before attending the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Karachi. A video circulating on social media showed Safdar chanting ‘vote ko izzat do’ while standing next to Pakistan’s founding father’s tomb.

The next day, Safdar was arrested and taken to the Aziz Bhatti police station.

An FIR was registered against him under sections 6 (prohibition on meetings), 8 (sanctity of the mazaar) and 10 (penalty) of the Quaid-e-Azam Mazaar Protection and Maintenance Ordinance, 1971 and Sections 506-B (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage of Rs50) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Safdar was presented before a civil judge on October 19 who approved his bail. He was ordered to submit Rs0.1 million in surety bonds.