Karachi cops help themselves to hashish haul

Five policemen were arrested for stealing seized drugs from Karachi’s Jackson area on Monday.

According to Jackson SHO, the officers had seized 40kg of hashish from a rickshaw driver but forged the quantity in the FIR.

“They registered an FIR stating that only six kilogrammes of hash was seized and kept the rest with themselves,” he said. “During interrogation, the rickshaw driver revealed the actual quantity of the drugs while confessing to his crime.”

Following this, an investigation was conducted. The remaining drugs were found from the officers’ houses. The policemen have been arrested and suspended.

An FIR has been registered against them.