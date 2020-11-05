Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies

SBCA has declared them 'dubious'
Beware of investing your money in residential plots in cooperative housing societies in Karachi’s Gadap Town, Malir Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri or Gulshan-e-Maymar.
There are 69 of approximately 200 cooperative housing societies that have not been legally cleared by the land owing agencies or Sindh Building Control Authority.
Their status is “suspended” at the SBCA as their layout plans haven’t been approved by the Cooperative Housing Societies Registrar.
These housing societies are:
The SBCA director of information technology, Asma Ghayoor, who is also the head of the SBCA’s Single Window Facility, told SAMAA Digital that the Authority has a proper e-portal system, which is linked to all the land owing agencies of Karachi.
She says when the building plan of any plot comes to the Single Window Facility for approval, the SBCA wants the verification of its layout plan by the Master Plan Department of the relevant land-owing agency along with the name of the person it has been allotted to.
The MPD of the land owing agency sends the verification through the e-portal and, after cross-checking, the SBCA approves the building plan for construction.
The SBCA has set up an e-portal with the Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies too. The SBCA approves building plans after getting approval from the CHS registrar.
SBCA Single Window Facility Deputy Director Jaffer Imam said the status of 69 cooperative housing societies is still “suspended” as the registrar’s office hasn’t sent the approval.
“The concerned land owing agencies forward the verified layout plan to the SBCA and then the authority issues approval of the plot’s building plan in favor of the allotee,” Imam explained. He said the approved layout plans of 69 cooperative housing societies are not available as several changes have been made in the plans.
He said these changes at regular intervals made the housing societies “dubious” for investment.
“There is an ambiguity and irregularities found in the allotment of plots as a single piece of land had been allotted to several people,” he added.
Fake allotment cases in these societies are already being investigated by NAB and the Anti-Corruption Department, which is also why the CHS Registrar doesn’t have the approved plans.