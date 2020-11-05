Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies

Beware of investing your money in residential plots in cooperative housing societies in Karachi’s Gadap Town, Malir Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri or Gulshan-e-Maymar.

There are 69 of approximately 200 cooperative housing societies that have not been legally cleared by the land owing agencies or Sindh Building Control Authority.

Their status is “suspended” at the SBCA as their layout plans haven’t been approved by the Cooperative Housing Societies Registrar.

These housing societies are:

Ablagh-e-Aama Cooperative Housing Society

AGS Employees Cooperative Housing Society

Ahsanabad Cooperative Housing Society

Allahabad CHS

APP Employees CHS

CP and Berar CHS

Evacuee Trust Property Employees CHS

Firdous CHS

Gulistan-e-Zarrin CHS

Gulshan-e-Jiwan CHS

Muslamanan-e-Punjab CHS

Pakistan Aircrew CHS

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation CHS

Pakistan Council of Scientific CHS

PIA Employees CHS

PIDC Employees Multipurpose CHS

Quetta Town CHS

Qureshi Cooperative Housing Society

Al-Rizwan Cooperative Housing Society

Rub Razi CHS

Saadabad CHS

Shah Wilayat CHS

Sindh Provincial Employees CHS

Sultanabad CHS

Television Employees CHS

Al-Falah Cooperative Housing Society (Malir Halt)

The Alfalah Cooperative Housing Society

Al Madina CHS, Al Manzar CHS

Al-Ahmed CHS

Al-Ghaffar Nagori CHS

Atiba CHS (Bostan Heights)

Bagh-e-Yousuf CHS

Barlas Moon City CHS

Bhopal Homes CHS

Burhani Garden CHS

Burhani Town CHS

Chapal Cooperative Housing Society

Chapal Luxury Villas-I, II and III CHS

The General Construction Cooperative Housing Society

Gulshan-e-Bilal CHS

Gulshan-e-Quddus (Al Azim) CHS

Gulshan-e-Surjani CHS

Gulshan-e-Taufeeq CHS

Humair Town CHS

Jamiyat Punjabi Suadagaran CHS

Javedan (Naya Nazimabad) CHS

Karim Town (Gulshan-e-Ellahi) CHS

Khayaban-e-Muhammad CHS

KN Gohar Green City CHS

Marina Garden CHS

Merry Land (Garden City) CHS

Mnasmr (Heaven Pride) CHS

Modern Developers CHS

Mominabad Phase-II CHS

Pakistan Steel (Gulshan-e-Hadeed) CHS

Pearl Villas CHS

PS City Phase I&II CHS

Rafi Pride-II CHS

Ruknuddin Khan CHS

Safari Associates CHS

Saima Green Valley CHS

Saudabad Colony Trust CHS

Shahmir Residency CHS

Gulshan-e-Shiraz CHS

Sherwani Royal City CHS

The South Construction CHS

The Pak Construction Cooperative Housing Society

Why are they ‘dubious’?

The SBCA director of information technology, Asma Ghayoor, who is also the head of the SBCA’s Single Window Facility, told SAMAA Digital that the Authority has a proper e-portal system, which is linked to all the land owing agencies of Karachi.

She says when the building plan of any plot comes to the Single Window Facility for approval, the SBCA wants the verification of its layout plan by the Master Plan Department of the relevant land-owing agency along with the name of the person it has been allotted to.

The MPD of the land owing agency sends the verification through the e-portal and, after cross-checking, the SBCA approves the building plan for construction.

The SBCA has set up an e-portal with the Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies too. The SBCA approves building plans after getting approval from the CHS registrar.

SBCA Single Window Facility Deputy Director Jaffer Imam said the status of 69 cooperative housing societies is still “suspended” as the registrar’s office hasn’t sent the approval.

“The concerned land owing agencies forward the verified layout plan to the SBCA and then the authority issues approval of the plot’s building plan in favor of the allotee,” Imam explained. He said the approved layout plans of 69 cooperative housing societies are not available as several changes have been made in the plans.

He said these changes at regular intervals made the housing societies “dubious” for investment.

“There is an ambiguity and irregularities found in the allotment of plots as a single piece of land had been allotted to several people,” he added.

Fake allotment cases in these societies are already being investigated by NAB and the Anti-Corruption Department, which is also why the CHS Registrar doesn’t have the approved plans.