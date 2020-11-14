80 Karachi cooperative housing societies where it’s safe to invest

Their layout plans are SBCA-approved
Karachi has 80 cooperative housing societies and 26 residential with approved layout plans. These are places you can invest in.
Most of these societies are in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gadap Town or Malir Town.
Here is a list of the housing societies that have layout plans approved by various land-owning authorities and have e-portals active with the Sindh Building Control Authority:
The layout plans of 27 residential projects in Scheme-33, Gulshan-e-Maymar and its adjacent areas have also been approved by land owing agencies. People can purchase residential units in these projects, as the SBCA is approving the building plans there.
The projects are
The SBCA’s Single Window Facility deputy director, Jaffar Imam, confirmed that there are 80 cooperative housing societies whose layout plans are approved and their e-portals are active with the Authority.
“The SBCA is giving approval for the building plans in these cooperative housing societies. The relevant authorities are also authenticating the societies’ layout plans,” he added.
Mainly located in Gadap Town, Malir Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri and Gulshan-e-Maymar, these societies have not been legally cleared by the land owning agencies or the SBCA.