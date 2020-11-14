80 Karachi cooperative housing societies where it’s safe to invest

Karachi has 80 cooperative housing societies and 26 residential with approved layout plans. These are places you can invest in.

Most of these societies are in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gadap Town or Malir Town.

Here is a list of the housing societies that have layout plans approved by various land-owning authorities and have e-portals active with the Sindh Building Control Authority:

Abuzar Cooperative Housing Society

Al Ashraf Cooperative Housing Society

Al Muslim Cooperative Housing

Aligarh Muslim University CHS

All Airline Cabin Crew CHS

All Memon Welfare CHS

All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS

Allama Usmani CHS

Al-Noor Multipurpose CHS

Arisha Cooperative Housing Society

Business and Professional Executive CHS

Callache Cooperative Housing Society

Central Information Employees CHS

Corniche Cooperative Housing Society

Cotton Export Cooperative Housing Society

Custom Preventive Service CHS

Dadabhoy Multipurpose CHS

Dar Us Salam CHS

Dawood Cooperative Housing Society

Delhi Raiyan CHS

Etawah Cooperative Housing Society

Faizan Shaikh Cooperative Housing Society

Government Teachers CHS in Sector 16-A

Government Secondary School Teachers CHS

Gulistan Cooperative Housing Society

Gwalior Cooperative Housing Society

Hadiabad Cooperative Housing Society

Hansa Cooperative Housing Society

Haroon Bahria Cooperative Housing Society

Hashmabad Cooperative Housing Society

Ancholi Cooperative Housing Society

The Karachi Cooperative Housing Society

Karachi AE Cooperative Housing Society

Karachi Bar Association CHS

Karachi Rajput CHS

Karachi Revenue CHS

Karachi University Employees CHS

M/s Karim Bhai Cooperative Housing Society

KDA Employees CHS

Khurasan Cooperative Housing Society

KIP WAPDA CHS

KMC United Workers’ CHS in Scheme 33

Lucknow Cooperative Housing Society

Madras Cooperative Housing Society

Makhdoom Bilalwal CHS

Malik Cooperative Housing Society

Mashriqui Cooperative Housing Society

Meerut Cooperative Housing Society

Merchant Navy Officers’ CHS

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar CHS

Muslim Kuchi Khatri Cooperative Housing Society

New Lyari Cooperative Housing Society

NIPA Cooperative Housing Society

P&T Cooperative Housing Society

Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees CHS

Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society

Pakistan Scientists’ CHS

Pillibhit Cooperative Housing Society

Pir Ellahi Bux Cooperative Housing Society

Punjabi Saudagar Multipurpose CHS

Rizvia Phase-I Cooperative Housing Society

Rizvia Cooperative Housing Society in Scheme-33

The ROK Cooperative Housing Society

Sadaat-e-Amroha Cooperative Housing Society

Sadaf Cooperative Housing Society

Sapphir Testing Cooperative Housing Society

Shahnawaz Cooperative Housing Society

Shamsi Cooperative Housing Society

Sindhi Jamait Cooperative Housing Society

Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society

Soomra Cooperative Housing Society

State Bank of Pakistan

Sector VIII-A CHS & Sector 17-A

State Enterprises Officers’ CHS

Suparco Employees CHS

The Kuchi Memon CHS

The Halari Memon CHS

The Works Cooperative Housing Society

Zeenatabad CHS

Ahsanabad Cooperative Housing Society

The layout plans of 27 residential projects in Scheme-33, Gulshan-e-Maymar and its adjacent areas have also been approved by land owing agencies. People can purchase residential units in these projects, as the SBCA is approving the building plans there.

The projects are

Al-Jadeed Residency

Ali Town Residency

Ali Ze Residency

Bagh-e-Hassan

Diamond City

Ezzi City

Gohar Villas I, II & III

Gulistan-e-Malir

Gulshan-e-Akbar

Gulshan-e-Dad

Gulshan-e-Falak Naz

Gulshan-e-Malir

Gulshan-e-Millat

Jamal Garden

Malir Town Residency

Maymar Residency

Mehran Garden

Millat Garden Block C

Mujahid Town

North Town Residency

Oak Residency

Patel Industrial Park

Sapphire Land Residency

Shadman Town

Shaheed Abdullah Murad Town

The SBCA’s Single Window Facility deputy director, Jaffar Imam, confirmed that there are 80 cooperative housing societies whose layout plans are approved and their e-portals are active with the Authority.

“The SBCA is giving approval for the building plans in these cooperative housing societies. The relevant authorities are also authenticating the societies’ layout plans,” he added.

Earlier, SAMAA Digital posted a story about 62 cooperative housing societies where it is dangerous to invest your money.

Mainly located in Gadap Town, Malir Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri and Gulshan-e-Maymar, these societies have not been legally cleared by the land owning agencies or the SBCA.