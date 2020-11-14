Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

80 Karachi cooperative housing societies where it’s safe to invest

Their layout plans are SBCA-approved

Posted: Nov 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
80 Karachi cooperative housing societies where it’s safe to invest

Karachi has 80 cooperative housing societies and 26 residential with approved layout plans. These are places you can invest in.

Most of these societies are in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gadap Town or Malir Town.

Here is a list of the housing societies that have layout plans approved by various land-owning authorities and have e-portals active with the Sindh Building Control Authority:

  • Abuzar Cooperative Housing Society
  • Al Ashraf Cooperative Housing Society
  • Al Muslim Cooperative Housing
  • Aligarh Muslim University CHS
  • All Airline Cabin Crew CHS
  • All Memon Welfare CHS
  • All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS
  • Allama Usmani CHS
  • Al-Noor Multipurpose CHS
  • Arisha Cooperative Housing Society
  • Business and Professional Executive CHS
  • Callache Cooperative Housing Society
  • Central Information Employees CHS
  • Corniche Cooperative Housing Society
  • Cotton Export Cooperative Housing Society
  • Custom Preventive Service CHS
  • Dadabhoy Multipurpose CHS
  • Dar Us Salam CHS
  • Dawood Cooperative Housing Society
  • Delhi Raiyan CHS
  • Etawah Cooperative Housing Society
  • Faizan Shaikh Cooperative Housing Society
  • Government Teachers CHS in Sector 16-A
  • Government Secondary School Teachers CHS
  • Gulistan Cooperative Housing Society
  • Gwalior Cooperative Housing Society
  • Hadiabad Cooperative Housing Society
  • Hansa Cooperative Housing Society
  • Haroon Bahria Cooperative Housing Society
  • Hashmabad Cooperative Housing Society
  • Ancholi Cooperative Housing Society
  • The Karachi Cooperative Housing Society
  • Karachi AE Cooperative Housing Society
  • Karachi Bar Association CHS
  • Karachi Rajput CHS
  • Karachi Revenue CHS
  • Karachi University Employees CHS
  • M/s Karim Bhai Cooperative Housing Society
  • KDA Employees CHS
  • Khurasan Cooperative Housing Society
  • KIP WAPDA CHS
  • KMC United Workers’ CHS in Scheme 33
  • Lucknow Cooperative Housing Society
  • Madras Cooperative Housing Society
  • Makhdoom Bilalwal CHS
  • Malik Cooperative Housing Society
  • Mashriqui Cooperative Housing Society
  • Meerut Cooperative Housing Society
  • Merchant Navy Officers’ CHS
  • Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar CHS
  • Muslim Kuchi Khatri Cooperative Housing Society
  • New Lyari Cooperative Housing Society
  • NIPA Cooperative Housing Society
  • P&T Cooperative Housing Society
  • Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees CHS
  • Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society
  • Pakistan Scientists’ CHS
  • Pillibhit Cooperative Housing Society
  • Pir Ellahi Bux Cooperative Housing Society
  • Punjabi Saudagar Multipurpose CHS
  • Rizvia Phase-I Cooperative Housing Society
  • Rizvia Cooperative Housing Society in Scheme-33
  • The ROK Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sadaat-e-Amroha Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sadaf Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sapphir Testing Cooperative Housing Society
  • Shahnawaz Cooperative Housing Society
  • Shamsi Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sindhi Jamait Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society
  • Soomra Cooperative Housing Society
  • State Bank of Pakistan
  • Sector VIII-A CHS & Sector 17-A
  • State Enterprises Officers’ CHS
  • Suparco Employees CHS
  • The Kuchi Memon CHS
  • The Halari Memon CHS
  • The Works Cooperative Housing Society
  • Zeenatabad CHS
  • Ahsanabad Cooperative Housing Society

The layout plans of 27 residential projects in Scheme-33, Gulshan-e-Maymar and its adjacent areas have also been approved by land owing agencies. People can purchase residential units in these projects, as the SBCA is approving the building plans there.

The projects are

  • Al-Jadeed Residency
  • Ali Town Residency
  • Ali Ze Residency
  • Bagh-e-Hassan
  • Diamond City
  • Ezzi City
  • Gohar Villas I, II & III
  • Gulistan-e-Malir
  • Gulshan-e-Akbar
  • Gulshan-e-Dad
  • Gulshan-e-Falak Naz
  • Gulshan-e-Malir
  • Gulshan-e-Millat
  • Jamal Garden
  • Malir Town Residency
  • Maymar Residency
  • Mehran Garden
  • Millat Garden Block C
  • Mujahid Town
  • North Town Residency
  • Oak Residency
  • Patel Industrial Park
  • Sapphire Land Residency
  • Shadman Town
  • Shaheed Abdullah Murad Town

The SBCA’s Single Window Facility deputy director, Jaffar Imam, confirmed that there are 80 cooperative housing societies whose layout plans are approved and their e-portals are active with the Authority.

“The SBCA is giving approval for the building plans in these cooperative housing societies. The relevant authorities are also authenticating the societies’ layout plans,” he added.

Earlier, SAMAA Digital posted a story about 62 cooperative housing societies where it is dangerous to invest your money.

Mainly located in Gadap Town, Malir Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri and Gulshan-e-Maymar, these societies have not been legally cleared by the land owning agencies or the SBCA.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
