Karachi cleric murder suspect says it was a targeted attack

A man who was arrested for killing a cleric on Karachi’s Jamshed Road has admitted that the murder was a targeted attack.

Mufti Abdullah was attacked on November 1 shortly after leading prayers.

The suspect, who was arrested by the police from the crime scene, has retracted his earlier statement. He initially said he shot the cleric for money.

He said that he did a recce of the cleric for five days before shooting him, adding that he was paid through a foreign account for the murder.

The Sindh IG had take notice of the killing and ordered an investigation.