HOME > News

Sindh secretary issued notice over failure to clear KCR track

Show-cause notice issued to Railways secretary

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Sindh secretary issued notice over failure to clear KCR track

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to the Sindh chief secretary over his failure to ensure that all encroachments have been removed from the Karachi Circular Railway track.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Railways secretary. The two senior officials have been summoned in person at the next hearing along with the FWO DG.

“We can even summon the PM and Sindh CM if the need arises,” remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Related: Completion of KCR a farfetched idea: expert

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Railways lawyer said that they have asked Suparco for satellite pictures of the track. The government will remove all the encroachments soon, he said.

“You were instructed to clear the track and run the trains,” remarked Justice Ahmed.

“Till when are we going to be stuck on correspondence and writing letters to different departments,” asked Justice Ijazul Ahsan. If things stay the same then we will be stuck doing the same thing for the next five years too, he added.

The KCR is expected to provide relief to commuters and solve the transport crisis in the city.

The project’s track will start from the Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Merewether Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.

HOME  
 
 
