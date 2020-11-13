Watch: KCR train goes for a ride after 21 years

Railways says service to be restored by Monday

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The train traveled at 30km/h from the City railway station to Orangi Town. It was an experimental run.

The spokesperson said trains will run at 50 to 55km/h.

Four trains will leave from Landhi and four from Orangi town in the first phase. They will depart at 7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

The project’s complete track will start from Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Mereweather Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.