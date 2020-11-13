Watch: KCR train goes for a ride after 21 years

A train of the inner-city Karachi Circular Railway service hit the track on Thursday for the first time since 1999 when it was discontinued over financial losses.The train traveled at 30km/h from the City railway station to Orangi Town. It was an experimental run.The spokesperson said trains will run at 50 to 55km/h.Pakistan Railways has announced that it will partially resume the service from Monday, November 16.Four trains will leave from Landhi and four from Orangi town in the first phase. They will depart at 7am, 10am, 1pm and 4pm.The KCR is expected to provide relief to commuters and solve the transport crisis in the city.The project’s complete track will start from Drigh Road station, going through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaqatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Mereweather Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.The KCR would then run parallel to Sharae Faisal and go through Chanesar Goth, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Karsaz before completing a round trip at the Drigh Road station.