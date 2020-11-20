Karachi bans garbage, debris disposal at undesignated locations

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has banned the public from littering, dumping garbage or debris at locations not designated for the purpose.

A notification said the commissioner has imposed the ban for two months from November 17 to January 17. The ban is to reduce choking of sewerage lines, overflowing of sewage on the roads, traffic jams and odors.

Action will be taken against violators.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board introduced in October an online monitoring system to record the garbage lifted from landfill sites in Karachi.

Jam Chakro and Gondpas are the two designated landfill sites where the city’s garbage is being dumped. An online monitoring system has been made to record when the garbage lifting vehicles come to and leave landfill sites.

The SSWMB spokesperson had said that the initiative aims to improve the situation of garbage lifting in the city.