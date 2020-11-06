Karachi balloon vendor, son killed as gas cylinder explodes

A balloon vendor and his son were killed and five children injured after a gas cylinder carried by the vendor exploded in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth Friday.

The explosion occurred while the vendor was filling balloons. His eight-year-old son was standing next to him. Both died on the spot.

Two sisters, aged six years and seven years, were waiting to buy balloons near the cylinder and were minorly injured in the explosion.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased have yet to be identified.