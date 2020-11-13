Karachi authorities nab two ‘extremely dangerous’ banned outfit members

The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested two “extremely dangerous” terrorists in a raid at Karachi’s Nauras Chowrangi, Manghopir Road.

A press release said that the members belong to the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan.

Police nabbed Agha Hassan and Syed Muhammad Ali Raza Naqvi but Kirdar Hussain and Syed Aust Ali Rizvi managed to flee. The men are being questioned.

CTD seized two 9mm pistols and a 30-bore pistol with six live rounds.

Their leader Aust Ali Rizvi used to run an organized sleeper cell, the press release said. He used to pay shooters Rs25,000 a month to do reconnaissance and kill targets.

The suspects have confessed to being involved in targeted religious killings in 2011, 2013 and 2014. They were involved in the killing of Dr Mehmood, Malik Shahid and Esa Baloch.

In 2014, they killed Muhammad Tauseef and Muhammad Tanveer in Khokhropar.