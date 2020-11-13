Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi authorities nab two ‘extremely dangerous’ banned outfit members

Suspects belong to the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi authorities nab two ‘extremely dangerous’ banned outfit members

Photo: File

The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested two “extremely dangerous” terrorists in a raid at Karachi’s Nauras Chowrangi, Manghopir Road.

A press release said that the members belong to the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan.

Police nabbed Agha Hassan and Syed Muhammad Ali Raza Naqvi but Kirdar Hussain and Syed Aust Ali Rizvi managed to flee. The men are being questioned.

CTD seized two 9mm pistols and a 30-bore pistol with six live rounds.

Related: Pakistan bans offshoot of proscribed sectarian group

Their leader Aust Ali Rizvi used to run an organized sleeper cell, the press release said. He used to pay shooters Rs25,000 a month to do reconnaissance and kill targets.

The suspects have confessed to being involved in targeted religious killings in 2011, 2013 and 2014. They were involved in the killing of Dr Mehmood, Malik Shahid and Esa Baloch.

In 2014, they killed Muhammad Tauseef and Muhammad Tanveer in Khokhropar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh CTD Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sindh ctd pkistan terrorism karachi terrorism sectarian killings
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.