International arrivals can skip money changers at Karachi airport

Sindh Bank has installed an ATM at the international arrivals lounge of Jinnah International Airport, which will allow passengers to withdraw local currency without charges.

The Civil Aviation Authority gave the go-ahead to the state-owned bank to set up the ATM.

Having an ATM there is useful because it means people arriving in the country won’t have to go to a money changer. They can use their foreign ATM cards to withdraw Pakistani rupees.

The bank will also install ATMs at the domestic departures and arrivals, and international departures lounges soon.

Other private banks will also install ATMs at the airport, sources said.