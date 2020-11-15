Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

International arrivals can skip money changers at Karachi airport

Sindh Bank ATM installed, local currency can be withdrawn

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
International arrivals can skip money changers at Karachi airport

Photo: Jinnah International Airport/Facebook

Sindh Bank has installed an ATM at the international arrivals lounge of Jinnah International Airport, which will allow passengers to withdraw local currency without charges.

The Civil Aviation Authority gave the go-ahead to the state-owned bank to set up the ATM.

Having an ATM there is useful because it means people arriving in the country won’t have to go to a money changer. They can use their foreign ATM cards to withdraw Pakistani rupees.

The bank will also install ATMs at the domestic departures and arrivals, and international departures lounges soon.

Other private banks will also install ATMs at the airport, sources said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Karachi Airport
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
foreign currency transactions jinnah international airport
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Polling ends for Gilgit-Baltistan elections
Polling ends for Gilgit-Baltistan elections
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.