Kandhkot police launch operation against suspected dacoits

The police conducted an operation against suspected dacoits in Kandhkot on Friday.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said that 300 police officers, including commanders, are taking part in the operation. They are using armoured vehicles and heavy machinery.

The suspects opened fire at the police because of which six armoured vehicles have been damaged, said the SSP.

Three dacoits, including a woman, were killed and five injured during the operation on Thursday.

They have seized bullets, rocket launchers, and Kalashnikovs from the suspects.