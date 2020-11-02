Kamoke man kills friend over Rs10,000: police

A man reportedly killed his friend in Punjab’s Kamoke over Rs10,000.

The suspect was arrested by the Kamoke police for a murder that occurred 12 days earlier.

The victim’s body was found in the City police station jurisidction, near the area’s sabzi mandi.

The victim remained unidentified for around 24 hours. After he was identified, his father filed a case and nominated four men from their village.

The police used geo-fencing and data from the victim’s mobile phone to solve the case. They found that Mustanser aka Nasir was in the sabzi mandi area at the same time as the murder.

He was arrested and confessed to the police that he killed the victim, who had borrowed Rs10,000 from him. He called him to the sabzi mandi and they fought over returning the money.

When the argument grew heated, Nasir pulled out a pistol and shot the victim. The murder weapon has also been found.

He was then arrested and his physical remand obtained.

Reporting by Seth Idrees