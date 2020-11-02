Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kamoke man kills friend over Rs10,000: police

He confessed in police custody

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Kamoke man kills friend over Rs10,000: police

A man reportedly killed his friend in Punjab’s Kamoke over Rs10,000.

The suspect was arrested by the Kamoke police for a murder that occurred 12 days earlier.

The victim’s body was found in the City police station jurisidction, near the area’s sabzi mandi.

The victim remained unidentified for around 24 hours. After he was identified, his father filed a case and nominated four men from their village.

The police used geo-fencing and data from the victim’s mobile phone to solve the case. They found that Mustanser aka Nasir was in the sabzi mandi area at the same time as the murder.

He was arrested and confessed to the police that he killed the victim, who had borrowed Rs10,000 from him. He called him to the sabzi mandi and they fought over returning the money.

When the argument grew heated, Nasir pulled out a pistol and shot the victim. The murder weapon has also been found.

He was then arrested and his physical remand obtained.

Reporting by Seth Idrees

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kamoke Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.