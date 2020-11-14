Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Justice Qaiser Rashid appointed acting Peshawar High Court chief justice

Seat fell vacant after Justice Waqar Seth's death

SAMAA
Photo: KP judicial academy

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has been appointed acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court following Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth’s death. He belongs to Malakand.

The Ministry of Law confirmed the selection Saturday.

He will be the court’s top judge until a permanent chief justice can be appointed.

Justice Seth died of coronavirus late Thursday. He had been admitted to an Islamabad hospital.

He led the special court bench that announced the verdict against military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

