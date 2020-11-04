Today’s outlook: Joe Biden takes lead in US elections

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

Former US vice-president Joe Biden is leading with 209 electoral votes while President Donald Trump has 118. A candidate needs 270 of the 538 electoral votes to win the US presidential elections.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will chair an Economic Coordination Committee meeting to discuss 7-point agenda including circular debt. The committee is likely to slash additional customs duties on 152 tariff lines.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Rawalpindi has put off surgeries and operations over rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Bloomberg, a US-based news agency owned by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, has reported that Karachi has the “worst public transport system” in the world.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a corner meeting in in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore. He has been in the region for more than a week on the election trail. Elections are scheduled Nov 15 for GB.

The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad members are protesting in Lahore. They demand the government fix wheat’s support price at Rs2,000 per maund. Protesters say they will continue their sit-in unless the PM takes notice of their demand.

The chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day official visit. He’s coming on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ICYMI: LU Biscuits has been facing a decline in its revenue as the boycott of French products continues in Pakistan and many other Muslim countries over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France. Click here to read the full story.