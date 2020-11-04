Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Joe Biden takes lead in US elections

Notes from the newsroom

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Joe Biden takes lead in US elections

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • Former US vice-president Joe Biden is leading with 209 electoral votes while President Donald Trump has 118. A candidate needs 270 of the 538 electoral votes to win the US presidential elections.
  • Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will chair an Economic Coordination Committee meeting to discuss 7-point agenda including circular debt. The committee is likely to slash additional customs duties on 152 tariff lines.
  • The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Rawalpindi has put off surgeries and operations over rising coronavirus cases in the city.
  • Bloomberg, a US-based news agency owned by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, has reported that Karachi has the “worst public transport system” in the world.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a corner meeting in in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore. He has been in the region for more than a week on the election trail. Elections are scheduled Nov 15 for GB.
  • The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad members are protesting in Lahore. They demand the government fix wheat’s support price at Rs2,000 per maund. Protesters say they will continue their sit-in unless the PM takes notice of their demand.
  • The chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day official visit. He’s coming on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • ICYMI: LU Biscuits has been facing a decline in its revenue as the boycott of French products continues in Pakistan and many other Muslim countries over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Donald Trump Joe Biden
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Today's outlook: Joe Biden takes leads in US elections, US elections, trump us elections, joe biden vs trump, bilawal bhutto in gilgit, PPP,LU Biscuits, boycott France,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.