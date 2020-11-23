JI displeased after PDM uses its flag at Peshawar rally

The Jamaat-e-Islami isn’t pleased with the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PDM hosted a rally in Peshawar on Sunday and included the JI’s flag in the posters that covered the stage. The PDM is an anti-government movement made up of 11 opposition political parties but the JI isn’t one of them.

The party’s information secretary, Qaisar Sharif, posted a screenshot of the PDM stage on Twitter and wrote that the JI is not part of the PDM rally.

پشاور

پی ڈی ایم کے جلسے میں جماعت اسلامی شامل نہیں ہے ،جماعت اسلامی کا پرچم استعمال کرنا نا مناسب رویہ ہے

جماعت اسلامی واضح طور پر الگ ہے اور اپنے جلسے کر رہی ہے ،میرے خیال میں جھنڈا غلطی سے استعمال ہوا، PDMانتظامیہ نوٹس لیں

قیصر شریف سیکرٹری اطلاعات جماعت اسلامی @JIPOfficial pic.twitter.com/PsPrPoXMQt — Qaisar Sharif (@Qaisarsharif555) November 22, 2020

“The use of the JI’s flag is not appropriate behavior,” he said, adding that the JI is a separate entity and is holding its own rallies.

“I believe the flag was used incorrectly,” he said, adding that the PDM organisers should take notice of the incident.

The PDM rally on Sunday was attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PDM leaders.