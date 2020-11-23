Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI displeased after PDM uses its flag at Peshawar rally

It isn't part of the anti-government movement

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
JI displeased after PDM uses its flag at Peshawar rally

Photo: Geo News screenshot

The Jamaat-e-Islami isn’t pleased with the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PDM hosted a rally in Peshawar on Sunday and included the JI’s flag in the posters that covered the stage. The PDM is an anti-government movement made up of 11 opposition political parties but the JI isn’t one of them.

The party’s information secretary, Qaisar Sharif, posted a screenshot of the PDM stage on Twitter and wrote that the JI is not part of the PDM rally.

“The use of the JI’s flag is not appropriate behavior,” he said, adding that the JI is a separate entity and is holding its own rallies.

“I believe the flag was used incorrectly,” he said, adding that the PDM organisers should take notice of the incident.

The PDM rally on Sunday was attended by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PDM leaders.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ji PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Pakistan educational institutions to close from November 26
Pakistan educational institutions to close from November 26
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Thousands gather in Lahore for Khadim Hussain Rizvi's funeral prayers
Thousands gather in Lahore for Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.