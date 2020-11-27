Jhang man sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor

A local court in Jhang has sentenced to death a man for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl last year.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Khizar Hayat Minhas found Asif Habib guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering the minor and gave out additional sentences of life and 10 years. Habib was told to pay a fine of Rs0.2 million, and Rs0.5 million to the minor’s family.

Habib, who is the minor’s neighbour, lured the child into coming inside his house in November last year, then raped and murdered her. He put the body in a bag and disposed it off at a deserted place.

Police found her body on November 19. Investigation had revealed that she was strangulated to death.

The convict had participated in the protests that the minor’s family held against the rape.