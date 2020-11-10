Mir Shakilur Rahman: Bail approved, to be placed on ECL

The Supreme Court has told Jang Group CEO Mir Shakilur Rahman to post bail of Rs10 million in an illegal plots case. It told the authorities to place his name on the Exit Control List, so that he cannot leave the country.

Rahman had gone to court after he was arrested on March 12 in Lahore, and charged with receiving illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, then-chief minister of Punjab, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986. The Lahore High Court had denied him bail, after which he went to the Supreme Court.

Related: NAB arrests Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore

“…competent authority may place his name on ECL to ensure that he regularly attends the proceedings and face the trial,” ruled the three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The media group’s CEO will have to surrender his passport to the court.

The court had approved Rahman’s bail Monday.

The Jang Group, in a news story, has labelled this as a “fake case”. It has claimed that the property was bought from a private party and all evidence of it was handed over to NAB.