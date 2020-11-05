Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Jahangir Tareen announces return to Pakistan

He says he'll be back this month

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen is returning to Pakistan after seven months.

He announced his return on Thursday but failed to give a concrete date for his flight. He just said it would be this month.

He said he went abroad for medical treatment.  

The PTI leader was disqualified from holding public office on January 30, 2018 but remained a senior member of the party. Recently, he was embroiled in the sugar price hike case when it was revealed in an official report that his JDW Mills benefitted greatly from sugar subsidies.

His mills made Rs200 billion in three years.

The JDW Sugar Mills comprise of three units, two of which are located in Rahim Yar Khan in south Punjab and one is located in Ghotki, Sindh. It accounts for 17% of the country’s total sugar product.

