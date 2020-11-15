Jacobabad: Men arrested for facilitating, organising child marriage

Two men were arrested for facilitating and organising a child marriage in Jacobabad, the police said on Sunday.

A 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl got married in Thul Sunday morning. The police arrived right after the ceremony ended.

“We received a complaint from the suspects’ neighbours,” a police officer said. “The girl’s father and the boy’s brother have been arrested and are being questioned.”

The 10-year-old has been moved to a shelter in Thul. “Our female police officers are with the child,” Thul SHO Garhi Hassan said.

The boy, on the other hand, is being kept at the police station.

Court: Arzoo Raja a child marriage case, age 14

An FIR has been registered under sections four (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) and five (punishment for parent of guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Sindh Marriage Restraint Act, 2013.

According to the law, the minimum legal age of marriage is 16 years for girls and 18 years for boys. Failure to implement the law can lead to two years in jail and a fine of Rs100,000.

The suspects and the children will be presented before a court on Monday.

According to World Health Organisation report ‘Demographics of child marriages in Pakistan’, 21% of girls get married before reaching the age of 18. In Sindh, 72% girls and 25% boys become victim to it.

Reporting by Wali Soomro